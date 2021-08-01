NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NWG opened at GBX 202.40 ($2.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £23.06 billion and a PE ratio of -57.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 203.66. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80).

In related news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 95,301 shares of company stock valued at $289,397.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 264.17 ($3.45).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

