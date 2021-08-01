Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.38. Approximately 110,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 507,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Neo Lithium from C$4.20 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.90 and a quick ratio of 28.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.87. The company has a market cap of C$495.25 million and a PE ratio of -80.91.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Neo Lithium Corp. will post -0.0405246 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neo Lithium news, Director Constantine Efthymios Karayannopoulos sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$63,194.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,842,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,602,196.50. Also, Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$420,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,374.

About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

