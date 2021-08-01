New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 1,100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $361.59 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $173.36 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.