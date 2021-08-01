New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 13,800 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $233.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

