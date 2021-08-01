New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,600 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after buying an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,459.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,143.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.