New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $297.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $299.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

