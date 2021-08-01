New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $374.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

