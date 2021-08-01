Newpark Resources (NR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $141.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. On average, analysts expect Newpark Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NR opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on NR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

