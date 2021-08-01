Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.

Shares of NEXA opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

NEXA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

