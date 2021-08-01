NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $44.85. 956,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,425,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIO. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 2.57.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

