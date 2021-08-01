Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Up 38.2% in July

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $30.25 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

