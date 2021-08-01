Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

NSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

TSE:NSR opened at C$8.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The company has a market cap of C$472.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

