Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,700 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 782,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NMR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 287,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,881. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.