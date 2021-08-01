Nord/LB Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

WAF opened at €139.00 ($163.53) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €141.62.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

