Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.