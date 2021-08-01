North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,765,000 after purchasing an additional 291,017 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Shares of CL opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

