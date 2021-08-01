North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 4,500 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 275.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock worth $9,440,744. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $307.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $308.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

