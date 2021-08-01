North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 45 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $711,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,418,000 after acquiring an additional 128,969 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $182.54 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.