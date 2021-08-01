Northern Technologies International Co. (NTIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on August 18th

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northern Technologies International has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.87. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

