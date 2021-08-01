Northern Trust Corp Acquires 12,665 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of 22nd Century Group worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161,261 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 87.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.75 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.82.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

