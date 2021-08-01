Northern Trust Corp Buys 4,633 Shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Greenlane worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 582.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,533 shares of company stock worth $360,832 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

