Northern Trust Corp Buys 469 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 586.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

