Northern Trust Corp Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.12% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,492,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XENE stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $707.55 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.42. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

XENE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.