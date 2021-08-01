Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 3,836.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 16,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $712,118.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,942.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 1,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,149,099. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC opened at $42.96 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $406.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.68.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 268.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

