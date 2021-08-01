Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,778 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 68.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64. Ultralife Co. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

