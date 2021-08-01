Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,581 Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 166,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 87,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Ocwen Financial by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

NYSE OCN opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 14.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $227.77 million, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $207.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.