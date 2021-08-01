Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 66.6% from the June 30th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northrim BanCorp has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 19.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.