Northwest Natural Holding to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Williams Capital Forecasts (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) – Equities researchers at Williams Capital issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Natural in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter. Williams Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Northwest Natural’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NWN opened at $52.29 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,109,000 after buying an additional 49,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $17,648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 91,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

