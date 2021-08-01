NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Holdings Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

