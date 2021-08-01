Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.39. 1,386,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

