NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Cut to $180.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $154.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.81. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,079.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, research analysts expect that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 1,833 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $347,628.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NovoCure by 316.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 127,400.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

