NULS Price Tops $0.40 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $40.07 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00102145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00133428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,520.71 or 0.99856825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.02 or 0.00824971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

