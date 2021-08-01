Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 55,011 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,011 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $71,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,867 shares of company stock valued at $990,215 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGPI opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

