Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 874 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,628,000 after purchasing an additional 124,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $1,671,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPK opened at $124.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $126.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.65.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

