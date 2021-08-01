Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.22 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Veritex worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $33.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

VBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

