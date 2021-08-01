Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,032,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,167 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,520 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,916,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,664,000 after acquiring an additional 885,491 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,627,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

