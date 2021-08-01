nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Down 27.7% in July

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 766,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

nVent Electric stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 861,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,161,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

