O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on OI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after buying an additional 578,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth $33,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,599,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 486,032 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. 948,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,771. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

