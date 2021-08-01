O-I Glass (OI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect O-I Glass to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect O-I Glass to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

