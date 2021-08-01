O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Posts Earnings Results

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) announced its earnings results on Friday. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. O2Micro International updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $7.77 on Friday. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in O2Micro International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 678.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of O2Micro International worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

