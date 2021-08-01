Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price Sells 50,000 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $2,999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,701,414.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OSH opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.35. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 13.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

