ODUWA Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,926.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001071 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $7,926.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 154.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ODUWA Coin Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

