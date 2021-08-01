Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Trimmed by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,055 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

OLLI opened at $93.10 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

