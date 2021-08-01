OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers started coverage on OMNIQ in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:OMQS opened at $8.45 on Friday. OMNIQ has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.32.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that OMNIQ will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

