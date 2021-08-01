Omnitude Price Down 11.8% This Week (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $426,175.95 and approximately $343,959.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00797566 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00090885 BTC.

About Omnitude

ECOM is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.