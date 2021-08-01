OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.48 billion-$6.48 billion.

OMRON stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. OMRON has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

