ONE Gas (OGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.79. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.