OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. On average, analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OCFT opened at $7.93 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.29 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

