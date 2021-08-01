OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $417.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce sales of $417.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.30 million and the lowest is $407.20 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $428.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on OPK. Barrington Research cut their target price on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

OPK stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $3.44. 11,390,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,467. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $124,000. Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $683,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11.0% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 37.0% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 315.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 164,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

