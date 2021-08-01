Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,643 VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

